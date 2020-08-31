The West Bengal government on Monday issued guidelines extending the lockdown in containment zones in the state till September 30 to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. Under the state-specific lockdown guidelines, the state government ordered a total shutdown for three days in September. Metro rail services will resume from September 8 in a graded manner. Here are more details.

Guidelines Lockdown extended in containment zones till September 30

Under the Monday order, the state government extended the lockdown in containment zones till September 30. District authorities have been empowered to demarcate containment zones with strict perimeter control and strict enforcement of containment measures as per the standard protocol. District Magistrates may also enforce stricter containment measures based on their assessment of the local situation, the order stated.

Guidelines What is restricted outside containment zones?

Outside containment zones, schools, Integrated Child Development Services centers, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions have been ordered shut till September 30. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, and theaters will also remain closed. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, and other large congregations remain prohibited. Physical distancing and masks are mandatory along with other health and hygiene protocols.

Information Metro resumes from September 8 in graded manner

As per the order, apart from the activities already allowed under state government guidelines, open-air theaters will be allowed to open from September 21 with permission from local authorities. Metro rail will also be allowed to operate in a graded manner from September 8.

Total lockdown Total lockdown on September 7, 11, and 12

The order also clarified that the complete lockdown announced earlier on September 7, 11, and 12, will be enforced. The clarification came after the central government issued national guidelines for the fourth phase of "unlocking" from the coronavirus lockdown: 'Unlock 4.0'. Under the central guidelines, state/union territory governments are restricted from imposing local lockdowns without the Centre's consultation.

Total lockdown What will the total lockdown entail?

Under the total lockdown, all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport (including passenger trains and flights) will remain shut. Activities exempted from the total lockdown include health services including the movement of health personnel/patients by public and private transport. Medicine shops and pharmacies will also be exempt. Intrastate, interstate, and cross border movement of goods will also be allowed.

Total lockdown Agriculture and tea garden operations, courts, etc., exempted

Further, the following activities will also be exempted from the total lockdown: Law and order, courts, correctional services, fire and emergency. Electricity, water, and conservancy services. Continuous process industries and industries with in-house workers. Agriculture operations; tea garden operations in the field. E-commerce, capital, and debt market services as notified by the RBI. Print, electronic media, and social media. Home delivery of cooked food.

Outbreak How bad is the outbreak in West Bengal?