India reported over 68,000 new coronavirus infections on Monday, the first time in the past six days that daily new cases dropped below 70,000. The nationwide tally climbed to 36.8 lakh while over 800 fresh fatalities brought the death toll to 65,455. At least three states independently reported record single-day spikes in cases: Jharkhand (3,218 new cases), Rajasthan (1,466), and Haryana (1,450).

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 36,21,245 COVID-19 cases, 64,469 deaths

Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 36,21,245 COVID-19 cases, including 64,469 deaths, 7,81,975 active cases, and 27,74,802 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 36,87,915 cases and 65,455 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 28.37 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 7,92,541 total cases, 24,583 deaths, 5,73,559 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 4,34,771 total cases, 3,969 deaths, 3,30,526 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 4,28,041 total cases, 7,322 deaths, 3,68,141 recoveries. Karnataka: 3,42,423 total cases, 5,702 deaths, 2,49,467 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 2,30,414 total cases, 3,486 deaths, 1,72,140 recoveries. Delhi: 1,74,748 total cases, 4,444 deaths, 1,55,678 recoveries. West Bengal: 1,62,778 total cases, 3,228 deaths, 1,34,270 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Jharkhand saw a record spike of 3,218 cases. The state's total reached 41,656, including 417 deaths and 27,143 recoveries. Rajasthan reported 1,466 new cases, the biggest spike yet, bringing the total to 81,693. 1,056 people have died in the state and 66,812 have recovered. A record spike of 1,450 cases brought Haryana's total to 64,732, which includes 689 deaths and 52,672 recoveries.

Key updates Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh report over 10k new cases

Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh saw massive spikes of 11,852 and 10,004 cases respectively. Madhya Pradesh reported over 1,500 new cases for the second consecutive day. The total has reached 63,965, including 1,394 deaths and 48,657 recoveries. Assam reported a whopping 3,266 new cases bringing the state's total to 1,09,040. The death toll is 306 while 85,458 patients have recovered.

Information Gujarat reports second-biggest spike; over 1,300 new cases in Delhi