On the day the Indian government admitted that China engaged in yet another transgression in Eastern Ladakh, NSA Ajit Doval held a key meeting with high-ranked officials, where it was decided more troops will be deployed in the volatile area to thwart the neighbor's mischievous attempts. India seems ready for a long haul, reports NDTV. Meanwhile, China said channels for dialogue are still open.

Background Context: At relatively calm area, PLA got aggressive, Army responded

Months after the blood-soaked Galwan Valley episode, China tried to change the status quo on the Southern bank of Pangong Tso, New Delhi said yesterday, adding that the Indian Army successfully thwarted their attempts on the intervening night of August 29 and 30. Accused of being aggressive, Beijing denied any wrongdoings, saying its troops never cross the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Meeting Senior officials of internal, external intelligence agencies attended the meeting

As the fresh incident sparked concerns across India, Doval chaired a meeting, attended by both internal and external intelligence agency chief and senior officials of the Army. IB Director Arvind Kumar, RA&W Chief Samanth Goel, and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla were part of the meeting, where the future course of action was discussed. The attendees understood that China's misdeeds may continue.

Assessment Prepared for long haul, said official privy to developments

As per NDTV, the intelligence agencies assessed that getting aggressive on calmer grounds could be China's diversionary tactic "China still holds ridgelines in many areas. On the southern side also they had captured two tops overlooking Chushul town and lakes Pangong Tso and Spanggur Tso," an official told the daily. Another senior bureaucrat added India is prepared for a long haul.

Looking back After Doval became involved, de-escalation was reported

To recall, Doval had played a key role in dousing tensions at the Galwan Valley, the site where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. In July, he spoke to China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also the Special Representative for Border Talks, after which the People's Liberation Army (PLA) went back by at least one kilometer. Both also decided that military-level talks must continue.

Do you know? Evidently, talks have not achieved much in last few months

Barring the minimum retreat in Galwan Valley, no substantial breakthrough happened between India and China despite five rounds of Lieutenant-General talks. Yesterday Brigade Commander-level officers spoke in Chusul to defuse the current tensions. Reports said a similar meeting is underway today as well.

What he said Amid tensions, Jaishankar said India will match China's capabilities

While the Indian Army is readying itself to thwart China's misadventures, diplomatic channels haven't been shut either. On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it was important for both neighbors to arrive at some "understanding or equilibrium." "India will match or respond to China's capabilities in the same measure if Beijing continues to assert herself and influence areas or geographies," he added.

Details Meanwhile, Wang Yi said China won't "escalate tensions" with India