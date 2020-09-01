Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who breathed his last on Monday at the age of 84 weeks after testing positive for coronavirus, was cremated at New Delhi's Lodhi Crematorium with full military honors. The Congress veteran was admitted to Army's R&R Hospital, where he underwent brain surgery and slipped into a coma. The federal government announced seven-day mourning to pay respect. Here are more details.

Homage PM Modi, President Kovind paid last respects

This morning, a slew of noted personalities visited his house. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had yesterday written a rich tribute for the former President on social media, paid last respects. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat, and chief of all three services also paid homage.

Details Mortal remains brought in hearse van due to coronavirus

From his residence at 10, Rajaji Marg, Mukherjee's mortal remains were brought to the crematorium in a hearse van, instead of a gun carriage. Defense Ministry officials said this was done due to coronavirus-necessitated protocols. Separately, the Home Ministry said that the national flag would fly at half-mast on all buildings during the mourning period. "There will be no official entertainment," the ministry said.

Twitter Post Son Abhijit performed Pranab Da's last rites

Delhi: The last rites of former President #PranabMukherjee being performed at Lodhi crematorium, by his son Abhijit Mukherjee. pic.twitter.com/1asOyutbPV — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Career A lifelong Congressman, Mukherjee received Bharat Ratna in BJP era

A statesman respected by all parties, Mukherjee shared close ties with late PM Indira Gandhi, who sent him to Rajya Sabha in July 1969 after noticing his political acumen. He also worked under ex-PM PV Narasimha Rao and held important portfolios when Dr. Manmohan Singh became the PM. In 2019, BJP honored him with Bharat Ratna — the highest civilian award of India.

Condolences Joe Biden remembered Mukherjee, his take on Indo-US ties

His death was not only mourned by politicians here but also by those from overseas. White House hopeful Joe Biden spoke on the development, adding that Mukherjee understood the importance of India and the US tackling global challenges together. "Jill and I are saddened to hear of his passing - our prayers go out to his loved ones and the Indian people," Biden said.

Twitter Post Farewell, Pranab Da!