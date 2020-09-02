Five months after the coronavirus outbreak forced Delhi metro to shut operations, it will restart from Monday, September 7, as L-G Anil Baijal has approved a proposal of the state government, led by AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, reports said on Wednesday. The trains, seen as Delhi's lifeline, will function with precautions. In the guidelines for Unlock 4, the Centre allowed metro trains to run again.

Rules Masks are mandatory, token becomes a thing of past

In the last few months, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) posted numerous posts on social media, asserting that it has proper precautions in place to restart operations, but would do so after a green signal from the Centre. As it looks to restart operations in a "changed" Delhi, DMRC has made masks and smart cards mandatory, to promote minimum contact.

AC temperature Authorities pondering over optimum temperature in coaches

The major challenge for the Delhi metro is maintaining AC temperature, to minimize transmission risk. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told NDTV, "We are yet to take a decision on what should be the optimum temperature inside the trains." A report in IE said DMRC is looking at increasing temperatures inside coaches and allowing more fresh air, to disperse any viral particles.

Warmth A warmer metro would welcome commuters next week

The report added that DMRC is looking at opening more fresh air dampers, which are inlets that let air inside the coaches. It's expected that the temperature would be between 24 and 30 degrees, meaning a journey will feel warmer than usual. Further, the trains would halt for a longer time at terminal stations and doors will be opened to allow more air inside.

Cleaning Metro will be sanitized every four hours: Report

The metro trains, especially spots that are touched frequently like handrails, poles, and seats, will be sanitized using the powerful disinfectant Virex II 256. IE said workers will clean the metro, ticket vending machines, lift buttons, etc., every four hours. Obviously, all passengers will be thermally screened and only those showing normal temperature will be let in; social distancing will be followed.

Stations Trains won't stop at every station; all gates won't work