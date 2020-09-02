The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Mission Karmayogi, a scheme designed to bring post-recruitment reforms in civil services. With this scheme, the Narendra Modi government hopes to make civil servants future-ready. Speaking at a press briefing, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar described it as the biggest human resource development program in the government. Here are more details.

Details PM-led HR Council to approve capacity building plans

The Prime Minister's HR Council functioning will approve the civil services capacity building plans under the scheme. The council will comprise of select Union Ministers and Chief Ministers. Javadekar described Mission Karmayogi—which will have an outlay of Rs. 510 crore over five years—as a "post-recruitment reform," adding that the Cabinet's nod for the National Recruitment Agency last week was a "pre-recruitment reform."

Benefits Scheme will allow officers, government employees to improve performance

Javadekar said the scheme will offer officers and government employees with the opportunity to improve their performance. It will help end subjective evaluation, and ensure scientifically-devised, objective and real-time assessment of employees. Department of Personnel and Training Secretary C Chandramouli also said the mission will build future-ready civil servants with the right attitude, skills, and knowledge, to realize the vision of a 'New India'.

Quote 'Scheme based on government's vision for civil servants'

Speaking during the presser, Chandramouli said, "This scheme is based on the government's vision on how a civil servant should be." He added, "A civil servant of today, in order to meet the challenges of the world, will have to be imaginative and innovative, proactive and polite, professional and progressive, energetic and enabling, transparent and tech-enabled, and constructive and creative."

Quote 'Endeavor is to end culture of working in silos'

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said, "The endeavor is also to end the culture of working in silos and to overcome the multiplicity of training curriculum which we have because of the institutions spread all over the country, with the introduction of a common platform for the uniform realization of nation's vision and of our shared aspiration and future goals."

Information Scheme provides equal opportunity for personal and professional growth: Singh

Singh said the scheme will provide a mechanism for continuous capacity building and a constant updating of the talent pool. He said it will also provide an equal opportunity for personal and professional growth along with a self-training for value addition at all levels.

Other details Current system has inconsistencies in training priorities