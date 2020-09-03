India on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike of over 82,000 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to almost 38.5 lakh. The death toll reached 67,512 with over 1,000 fresh fatalities. At least seven states independently reported record single-day spikes: Maharashtra (17,433 new cases), Karnataka (9,860), Chhattisgarh (2,269), Haryana (1,792), Rajasthan (1,511), Goa (636), and Tripura (566). Here are more details.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 37,69,523 COVID-19 cases, 66,333 deaths

Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 37,69,523 COVID-19 cases, including 66,333 deaths, 8,01,282 active cases, and 29,01,908 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 38,48,925 cases and 67,512 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 29.66 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Maharashtra: 8,25,739 total cases, 25,195 deaths, 5,98,496 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 4,55,531 total cases, 4,125 deaths, 3,48,330 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 4,39,959 total cases, 7,516 deaths, 3,80,063 recoveries. Karnataka: 3,61,341 total cases, 5,950 deaths, 2,60,913 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 2,41,439 total cases, 3,616 deaths, 1,81,364 recoveries. Delhi: 1,79,569 total cases, 4,481 deaths, 1,58,586 recoveries. West Bengal: 1,68,697 total cases, 3,339 deaths, 1,40,913 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Maharashtra and Karnataka reported record single-day spikes of 17,433 and 9,860 new cases respectively. Chhattisgarh reported 2,269 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far. The total reached 35,683 cases, including 299 deaths and 18,220 recoveries. A record spike of 1,792 cases brought Haryana's tally to 68,218. 721 have died in the state while 54,875 have recovered.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Rajasthan saw a record spike of 1,511 cases, bringing the total to 84,674, which includes 1,081 deaths and 69,501 recoveries. A record spike of 636 cases pushed Goa's tally to 18,642. The death toll is 209 while 14,059 patients have recovered. Tripura saw a record spike of 566 cases. The total has reached 12,722, including 118 deaths and 7,847 recoveries.

Key updates Over 2,500 new cases in Delhi; Gujarat's tally crosses 99k