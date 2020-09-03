On Thursday, the Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked, the social media giant confirmed. The account @narendramodi_in was compromised and cryptic messages were posted. Quickly after the development came to the fore, a Twitter spokesperson said, "We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted."

Tweets Hackers asked for generous donation: Reports

One tweet posted on the account, after it was hacked, read, "I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with crypto currency, Kindly Donate eth to 0xae073DB1e5752faFF169B1ede7E8E94bF7f80Be6. (sic)" And another tweet read, "Yes this account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall. (sic)"

Account PM's personal account, having over 61 million followers, was unaffected

The verified account has over 2.5 million followers. Fortunately, PM Modi's personal account, with the handle @narendramodi, was spared. He has over 61.8 million followers on Twitter, making him one of the most famous world leaders on the platform. PM Modi began using Twitter in 2009, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The number of followers have only surged since then.

Looking back In July, accounts of Bezos, Gates, Musk, etc. were hacked

This development comes close to heels of a similar incident in July, wherein Twitter accounts of noted personalities like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, etc., were compromised. The hackers posted slightly varying iterations of a message that requested the public to send a certain amount (mostly $1,000). The amount, the hackers declared, would be doubled.

Details Twitter locked affected accounts, launched investigation, Dorsey felt terrible