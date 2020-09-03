A Pune institute has developed a herbal-based room freshener to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Union Ministry of Defence said on Thursday. The room freshener, called 'Healthy Air', consists of a blend of natural herbal oils, the Ministry said, adding that it can remove toxic fumes, cleanse the air, and also acts as an immunity booster. Here are more details.

Product 'Healthy Air' developed by Defence Institute of Advanced Technology

According to a statement from the Defence Ministry, 'Healthy Air' has been developed by the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, a Deemed to be University, Pune, and the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. The product consists of extracts of herbal oils like Neem, Neelgiri, Camphor, Daalcheeni, Tulsi, Lemon, Turmeric, Laung, Ajwain, Lavender, Elaichi, Turmeric, Natural Vetiveru, Raimuniya, and Pine Oil.

Benefits 'Healthy Air' exhibits non-carcinogenic, anti-viral properties

The Ministry said 'Healthy Air' acts as an immunity booster and exhibits non-carcinogenic, non-toxic, non-mutagenic, anti-microbial, anti-fungal, and anti-viral properties. The statement said that the product removes toxic fumes, purifies the air, and makes it breathable. "It possesses stress and anxiety-reducing capabilities upon breathing and helps in treating the respiratory illness," the Ministry said, adding that it also acts as a natural insecticide.

Quote Product can be used in rooms, conference halls, public places

The Ministry said, "The product can be used in any kind of rooms, conference halls, public places, hospitals, malls, cinema-halls, waiting lounges/rooms of airports/railway station. This product is packed in a container with wick also will be loaded in a dispenser." It added, "The technology transfer of this product freely available for Indian technology start-ups, and companies in its fight against the current pandemic."

