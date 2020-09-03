Last updated on Sep 03, 2020, 08:33 pm
Hi,
Written bySiddhant Pandey
A Pune institute has developed a herbal-based room freshener to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Union Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.
The room freshener, called 'Healthy Air', consists of a blend of natural herbal oils, the Ministry said, adding that it can remove toxic fumes, cleanse the air, and also acts as an immunity booster.
Here are more details.
According to a statement from the Defence Ministry, 'Healthy Air' has been developed by the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, a Deemed to be University, Pune, and the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.
The product consists of extracts of herbal oils like Neem, Neelgiri, Camphor, Daalcheeni, Tulsi, Lemon, Turmeric, Laung, Ajwain, Lavender, Elaichi, Turmeric, Natural Vetiveru, Raimuniya, and Pine Oil.
The Ministry said 'Healthy Air' acts as an immunity booster and exhibits non-carcinogenic, non-toxic, non-mutagenic, anti-microbial, anti-fungal, and anti-viral properties.
The statement said that the product removes toxic fumes, purifies the air, and makes it breathable.
"It possesses stress and anxiety-reducing capabilities upon breathing and helps in treating the respiratory illness," the Ministry said, adding that it also acts as a natural insecticide.
The Ministry said, "The product can be used in any kind of rooms, conference halls, public places, hospitals, malls, cinema-halls, waiting lounges/rooms of airports/railway station. This product is packed in a container with wick also will be loaded in a dispenser."
It added, "The technology transfer of this product freely available for Indian technology start-ups, and companies in its fight against the current pandemic."
As of Thursday morning, the Union Health Ministry reported a total of 38,53,406 COVID-19 cases after witnessing a record single-day spike of 83,883 cases.
India is the world's third worst-hit country after the United States and Brazil.
The total cases include 8,15,538 active cases and 29,70,492 recoveries. The death toll has risen to 67,376 with 1,043 more fatalities.
