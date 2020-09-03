The Supreme Court will on Friday hear the review petition of its order to hold JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 in September. The petition was filed by the ministers of six Opposition-ruled states. The petition seeks the review of an earlier SC order, dated August 17, which rejected petitions from 11 students to defer the exams. Here are more details.

Petition Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra ministers filed plea

The review petition was filed by ministers Moloy Ghatak (West Bengal), Rameshwar Oraon (Jharkhand), Raghu Sharma (Rajasthan), Amarjeet Bhagat (Chhattisgarh), BS Sidhu (Punjab), and Uday Ravindra Sawant (Maharashtra). The JEE exams are being held from September 1-6 while the NEET will be held on September 13. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai, and Krishna Murari will hear the review plea.

Information SC failed to secure students' right to life: Ministers

The ministers had argued that the top court failed to secure students' "right to life" when it refused to defer the exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. They argued that the court had ignored "teething logistical difficulties" in conducting the exams during the pandemic.

History Last month, SC rejected plea seeking postponement of exams

On August 17, the SC had dismissed a plea seeking directions to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the examinations. The plea was filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava on behalf of 11 students, from 11 different states. It sought to postpone the crucial examinations till "normalcy" returns since conducting them in September would put the candidates at risk.

SC fails to satisfy safety of candidates, says review plea

The review plea, filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes, argued the SC fails to satisfy the safety of aspiring candidates. The plea said the two reasons cited by the court—life must go on and students should not lose an academic year—do not constitute an authoritative and comprehensive judicial scrutiny. It argued that students' registration for the exam does not indicate willingness to attend physical exams.

Exams 9.53 lakh to appear for JEE, 15.97 for NEET