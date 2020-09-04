On Thursday, India saw the highest single-day spike of over 84,000 new coronavirus infections. The nationwide tally has reached 39.3 lakh while over 1,000 fresh deaths pushed the toll to 68,589. At least 10 states/union territories independently reported record spikes: Maharashtra (18,105 new cases), Haryana (1,881), Madhya Pradesh (1,672), Rajasthan (1,553), Gujarat (1,325), Uttarakhand (946), Goa (713), Tripura (590), Chandigarh (276), Arunachal Pradesh (214).

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 38,53,406 COVID-19 cases, including 67,376 deaths, 8,15,538 active cases, and 29,70,492 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 39,33,102 cases and 68,589 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 30.35 lakh.

Maharashtra: 8,43,844 total cases, 25,586 deaths, 6,12,484 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 4,65,730 total cases, 4,200 deaths, 3,57,829 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 4,45,851 total cases, 7,608 deaths, 3,86,173 recoveries. Karnataka: 3,70,206 total cases, 6,054 deaths, 2,68,035 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 2,47,101 total cases, 3,691 deaths, 1,85,812 recoveries. Delhi: 1,82,306 total cases, 4,500 deaths, 1,60,114 recoveries. West Bengal: 1,71,681 total cases, 3,176 deaths, 1,30,952 recoveries.

Maharashtra saw a record spike of 18,105 cases. Haryana reported 1,881 new cases—the biggest spike yet—bringing the total to 70,099, which includes 740 deaths and 55,889 recoveries. A record spike of 1,672 cases pushed Madhya Pradesh's tally to 68,586, including 1,483 deaths and 52,215 recoveries. Rajasthan reported record 1,553 new cases. The tally has reached 86,227 cases, including 1,095 deaths and 71,220 recoveries.

Gujarat saw the highest single-day spike of 1,325 cases, bringing the total to 1,00,375. The death toll is 3,064, while 81,180 patients have recovered. A record spike of 946 cases pushed Uttarakhand's tally to 22,180. 300 patients have died and 14,945 have recovered. Goa saw a record spike of 713 cases. The tally has reached 19,355, which includes 212 deaths and 14,361 recoveries.

Tripura reported 590 new cases, the highest single-day spike yet. The state's tally climbed to 13,312 cases, out of which, 8,033 have recovered. The death toll is 126. The biggest spike of 276 cases pushed Chandigarh's tally to 5,065, including 63 deaths and 2,883 recoveries. Arunachal Pradesh registered record 214 new cases, pushing the total to 4,574, including seven deaths and 3,167 recoveries.

Information Delhi registers over 2,700 new cases; Chhattisgarh sees second-biggest spike