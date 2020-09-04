Days after it formally joined the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sent a team to actor Rhea Chakraborty's home to conduct searches on Friday morning. The NCB is probing the drug angle in the sensational case. A team is learned to have also visited the home of Samuel Miranda, the manager of the deceased actor. Here are more details.

Searches Team reached Rhea's house around 6:30 am

A team of NCB, consisting of a female officer, reached Rhea's house at around 6:30 am. A team from Mumbai Police was also present. Parallel searches were also carried out at the residence of Samuel, who was reportedly appointed by Rhea at Sushant's place last May. Sushant's family alleged Samuel helped Rhea siphon off funds and administered drugs to the 34-year-old actor.

Link NCB reportedly unearthed link between Rhea's brother, arrested drug dealer

The searches are being conducted under the NDPS Act. Earlier, NCB established a link between Rhea's brother, Showik, and a 20-year-old drug peddler named Zaid Vilatra, who has been arrested. A report in India Today claimed Showik asked Samuel to give Rs. 10,000 to Zaid for 5 gm of a drug. Before Samuel spoke to Zaid, he had a conversation with one Basit Parihar.

Quote Samuel procured drugs at Showik's behest: NCB

On Wednesday, NCB declared that Basit has been arrested from Bandra. "He had a connection with Samuel Miranda. Miranda is accused of procuring drugs on instructions of Showik Chakraborty (the brother of prime accused and Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty)," the agency reportedly said.

Claims Haven't consumed drugs, Sushant smoked up: Rhea

Meanwhile, Rhea, who is at the center of the most-followed case in the country currently, maintained that she has never consumed drugs, and was ready for a blood test. She added that Sushant smoked up marijuana, even after she protested. In an interaction with India Today, Rhea said, "Yes, he smoked up marijuana. If he wanted to smoke up, he would."

CBI On SC's order, CBI was handed over the investigation

To note, the investigation into the case is being steered by CBI. The investigative agency was handed over the case last month by Supreme Court. Earlier, Justice Hrishikesh Roy had said, "Sushant was a talented actor and died before his full potential could be realized. The outcome of the probe would be a measure of justice for Sushant's father, who lost his only son."

Probe Rhea, her brother, and parents have been grilled by CBI

This week, CBI grilled Rhea's parents — Indrajeet and Sandhya Chakraborty — for the first time. On Wednesday, the couple was questioned by a CBI team, that is putting up in a DRDO guest house in Kalina, for nearly eight hours. CBI has questioned Rhea for over 30 hours since it took over the case. Showik has also been interrogated.

Backstory Sushant died in June, his family leveled allegations on Rhea