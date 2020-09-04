As tensions are flaring up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Wei Fenghi, China's Defense Minister, has sought a meeting with India's Rajnath Singh, in Moscow, PTI reported citing people in the know. Defense Minister Singh is in Russia for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meet, and Fenghi is eyeing a meeting on the sidelines of the event. Here's more.

Reports South Block reportedly gave a green-signal for the meeting

The news agency said China spoke to the Indian mission about the meeting, expressing keenness. While India is yet to make a decision, News18 claimed the South Block has green-lit Singh's meeting with Fenghi. If the meeting goes through, it would be the first such meeting between both defense ministers since hostilities sparked between the nuclear-armed neighbors, earlier this year.

Looking back On August 29-30, China attempted to change status quo

This week, the Indian government said China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) engaged in transgression at the Southern bank of Pangong Tso, but their attempts met with resistance. Not only did the Indian Army thwart China's attempt at changing the status quo, but also occupied strategic heights, strengthening its position in Finger 2 and Finger 3. Reportedly, the army can now monitor Chinese movements.

Meetings Another round of Brigade Commander level talks underway

On Friday, another round of Brigade Commander level talks between India and China started at Chusul. The earlier meetings, which started after the latest skirmish, didn't yield any results. Yesterday, Army Chief MM Naravane reviewed the current situation in Ladakh. He also held a series of meetings with senior commanders to understand the evolving situation and judge the preparedness of the forces.

China's statement Facing serious allegations, China said India "violated" bilateral agreements

Accused by India of trying to occupy more territory, China on Wednesday hit back. Hua Chunying, the spokesperson of Foreign Ministry, said in Beijing, "Since the start of this year, India has repeatedly violated bilateral agreements and important consensus on the frontier." Earlier, the Chinese Embassy's Spokesperson Ji Rong said Indian troops trespassed and urged New Delhi to "restrain its frontline troops and earnestly honor commitments."

Statement Meanwhile, Jaishankar still hoping for a resolution through talks

While India has upped its ante to tackle China's aggression, it has not shut doors of diplomacy. On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it was important for both countries to resolve the differences through diplomacy. Both countries, Jaishankar said, should reach an "accommodation" for the world. He also added that India's stand on the Ladakh issue is clear.

Quote Convinced that a solution can be found through diplomacy: Jaishankar