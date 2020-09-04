Hi,
In a terrible piece of news, an explosion was reported from a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu on Friday.
The incident which happened at a factory located in Kattumannarkoil town has killed seven people and at least four others suffered serious injuries.
Firefighters rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Reports said police officials are also present at the site.
Here's more.
Earlier reports suggested five people died in the accident but Cuddalore SP M Sree Abhinav confirmed a rise in the death toll.
Details about what triggered the massive explosion weren't revealed at the time of the press. However, reports said an investigation has been launched.
Images from ground zero showed locals flocking to the site and aiding in rescue operations.
Tamil Nadu: Death toll rises to seven in Cuddalore fire incident, says SP M Sree Abhinav https://t.co/lGY1REwZpl pic.twitter.com/WBgOOJVbbt— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020
