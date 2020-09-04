Actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, a former housekeeping manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The formal process of arresting the two was underway and has now been completed, reports ANI. The NCB is probing an alleged drug abuse angle in Sushant's death case. Here are more details.

Details Earlier today, NCB raided their homes

Earlier today, a team of the NCB had searched the houses of Miranda and the Chakraborty family, who are all accused in the death of the 34-year-old actor. Thereafter, the anti-drug probe agency took Showik and Miranda for questioning to its Mumbai office. The agency has reportedly found out that they were a part of a larger drug cartel involved in trading banned substances.

Information NCB searches took place around 6:30 am today

The drug searches, conducted at the houses of Miranda and Chakraborty family, began around 6:30 am today. The raids were conducted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Thereafter, Miranda and Showik were taken for questioning.

NCB had found links between Showik and arrested drug dealer

The searches this morning were carried out after the NCB established links between Showik and alleged drug dealer, Zaid Vilatra. Vilatra, who was arrested on Wednesday, is believed to be involved in the supply of drugs to high-end party circles of Mumbai. According to reports, Vilatra supplied drugs to Showik and Miranda, and they were introduced by another drug peddler named Abdel Basit Parihar.

Denial However, Rhea has denied all allegations against her

The NCB had started investigating the involvement of drugs in this case, after WhatsApp chats accessed by another probe agency revealed that Rhea was in touch with drug dealers. However, Rhea, who is the prime accused in the death of Sushant, has claimed that she never consumed drugs. She also said Sushant was addicted to marijuana and she had tried to curb his consumption.

Case Sushant died in June. Police called it suicide