In a tragic incident, at least eight migrant workers from Odisha were killed in a road accident in Cherikhedi in Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning. Seven others have reportedly been injured in the accident. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has since announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each for the kin of those deceased. Here are more details.

Accident Bus departed from Ganjam's Aska at midnight: Odisha DGP

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay told Hindustan Times the bus carrying about 59 migrant workers departed from Ganjam's Aska area at 12 am Saturday. The workers were traveling to Gujarat's Surat. The bus then collided head-on with a truck at Cherikhedi in Chhattisgarh. The accident left eight dead and seven injured, who are being treated at the Raipur Medical College and Hospital.

Relief Patnaik announces ex-gratia for deceased's kin; free treatment for injured

Odisha CM's office said that Patnaik has expressed "deep grief" over the fatalities. "The CM conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved families and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from CMRF (Chief Minister's Relief Fund) to the kin of the deceased." Patnaik announced free medical treatment for the injured and directed Minister Sushant Singh to extend necessary assistance to the victims.

Key background Lakhs of migrant workers lost employment amid coronavirus lockdown