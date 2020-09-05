Actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, a former house manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, have been sent to a four-day judicial custody with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) until September 9 by 64th Metropolitan Magistrate NN Joshi. The NCB is probing an alleged drug abuse angle in the death of Sushant, who passed away in June. Here's more.

Details Both of them were arrested by NCB last night

Both Showik and Samuel, who were arrested by the NCB on Friday night following early morning raids at their home and hours of questioning, had been produced before Mumbai's Esplanade (Killa) Court today. The anti-drug probe agency had sought a 7-day custody of the two. Meanwhile, arrested drug dealer, Kaizan Ibrahim has been sent to a judicial custody for 14 days.

Probe Showik procured drugs, was in touch with dealers: Reports

According to reports, the NCB has found that Showik had been procuring drugs such as ganja, marijuana and curated marijuana, and was in touch with drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar and others. Notably, the agency had joined the probe into Sushant's death case, after WhatsApp chats recovered by another agency suggested that accused Rhea Chakraborty was in touch with drug dealers.

Case Sushant died in an apparent suicide in June

Sushant, aged 34, a rising Bollywood star, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The Mumbai Police had said he died by suicide and was suffering from depression. However, dissatisfied with the ongoing probe in Mumbai, Sushant's family filed a complaint in Patna, accusing his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of mentally harassing him, taking his money and abetting his suicide.

CBI Today, CBI went to Sushant's house for forensic examination