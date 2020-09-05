Last updated on Sep 05, 2020, 03:24 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySagar Malik
Actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, a former house manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, have been sent to a four-day judicial custody with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) until September 9 by 64th Metropolitan Magistrate NN Joshi.
The NCB is probing an alleged drug abuse angle in the death of Sushant, who passed away in June.
Here's more.
Both Showik and Samuel, who were arrested by the NCB on Friday night following early morning raids at their home and hours of questioning, had been produced before Mumbai's Esplanade (Killa) Court today.
The anti-drug probe agency had sought a 7-day custody of the two.
Meanwhile, arrested drug dealer, Kaizan Ibrahim has been sent to a judicial custody for 14 days.
According to reports, the NCB has found that Showik had been procuring drugs such as ganja, marijuana and curated marijuana, and was in touch with drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar and others.
Notably, the agency had joined the probe into Sushant's death case, after WhatsApp chats recovered by another agency suggested that accused Rhea Chakraborty was in touch with drug dealers.
Sushant, aged 34, a rising Bollywood star, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The Mumbai Police had said he died by suicide and was suffering from depression.
However, dissatisfied with the ongoing probe in Mumbai, Sushant's family filed a complaint in Patna, accusing his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of mentally harassing him, taking his money and abetting his suicide.
The case was last month transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after a Supreme Court order in this regard.
The CBI has thus far questioned Rhea, her family members and many others in connection with the case.
Today, CBI officials had taken a team of doctors from Delhi's AIIMS to the late actor's house for a forensic examination.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.