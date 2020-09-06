-
06 Sep 2020
Coronavirus: India's tally crosses 41L with record 90k+ new cases
Written bySiddhant PandeyIndia
On Saturday, India registered over 90,000 new coronavirus infections, marking the biggest single-day spike so far. The nationwide tally crossed 41 lakh while the death toll climbed to 70,696 with over 1,000 fresh fatalities.
At least five states independently reported record spikes in cases: Maharashtra (20,801 new cases), Uttar Pradesh (6,692), Kerala (2,655), Haryana (2,289), and Tripura (691).
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 4,023,179 COVID-19 cases, 69,561 deaths
Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 4,023,179 COVID-19 cases, including 69,561 deaths, 8,46,395 active cases, and 31,07,223 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 41,10,777 cases and 70,696 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 31.77 lakh.
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Saturday
Maharashtra: 8,83,862 total cases, 26,276 deaths, 6,36,574 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 4,87,331 total cases, 4,347 deaths, 3,82,104 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 4,57,697 total cases, 7,748 deaths, 3,98,366 recoveries.
Karnataka: 3,89,232 total cases, 6,298 deaths, 2,83,298 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 2,59,765 total cases, 3,843 deaths, 1,95,959 recoveries.
Delhi: 1,88,193 total cases, 4,538 deaths, 1,63,785 recoveries.
West Bengal: 1,77,701 total cases, 3,510 deaths, 1,50,801 recoveries.
Biggest spikes
These states recorded their biggest spikes
Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh reported the biggest spikes of 20,801 and 6,692 cases respectively.
Kerala saw a record spike of 2,655 cases, The state's total has reached 84,759 including 62,555 recoveries. The death toll is 337 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur).
A record spike of 691 cases brought Tripura's total to 14,527. 136 patients have died while 8,483 have recovered.
Information
Haryana sees record 2,289 new cases
Haryana saw the highest single-day spike of 2,289 cases, the first time that daily new cases crossed 2,000. The state's tally has reached 74,272, out of which, 58,580 patients have recovered. The death toll is 781.
Key updates
Delhi reports nearly 3,000 new cases; Odisha's tally crosses 1.2L
Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka saw massive spikes of 10,825 and 9,746 cases respectively.
Delhi reported 2,973 new cases, the biggest single-day spike since late-June.
3,543 new cases pushed Odisha's tally to 1,20,221, including 93,774 recoveries. The death toll is 538, excluding 53 non-COVID deaths.
Madhya Pradesh saw the second-biggest spike of 1,636 cases. The tally reached 71,880 cases with 1,543 deaths and 54,649 recoveries.