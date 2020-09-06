On Saturday, India registered over 90,000 new coronavirus infections, marking the biggest single-day spike so far. The nationwide tally crossed 41 lakh while the death toll climbed to 70,696 with over 1,000 fresh fatalities.

At least five states independently reported record spikes in cases: Maharashtra (20,801 new cases), Uttar Pradesh (6,692), Kerala (2,655), Haryana (2,289), and Tripura (691).

Here are more updates.