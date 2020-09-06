The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made several preparations ahead of the resumption of its services from Monday (September 7). In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the DMRC has created a "tech-friendly" plan to ensure the safety of passengers. The Delhi Metro services have been suspended since March 22, three days before the nationwide lockdown was enforced. Here are more details.

Plan DMRC, DRDO to make use of UV for sanitization

The DMRC has been holding regular video meetings with global transportation experts to discuss best practices of running a mass transit system during a pandemic, Hindustan Times reported. DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh said the Metro is collaborating with the Defence Research and Development Organisation to operationalize ultraviolet (UV) disinfection technology as opposed to chemical or water disinfection.

Quote 'UV can be used to thoroughly sanitize common area touchpoints'

Singh told HT, "Some of the measures that we have taken in view of the pandemic is that instead of using chemical disinfectants, we are in talks with the DRDO to develop a UV disinfection technology, which can be used to thoroughly sanitize common area touchpoints." He added, "Till the pandemic lasts, maintaining a hygienic system for passengers will be our ultimate aim."

Information 'Technological advances needed for UV LED'

"Many technological advances are needed for the UV LED to reach its potential for efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness," Christian Zollner, University of California, United States, told HT. Zollner has co-authored a study on the large-scale efficacy of the use of UV disinfection.

Construction CCTV cameras to monitor construction work

Separately, the DMRC is planning to install CCTV cameras at all Phase-4 construction sites to monitor work progress. Singh said, "The idea is to reduce physical contact between persons as much as possible. The cameras will improve monitoring and increase efficiency at construction sites." The DMRC had already installed the cameras at some sites before construction activities were allowed to resume on May 3.

Resumption First phase of Metro services to resume tomorrow

The central government allowed the resumption of Metro services in a phased manner from September 7, under guidelines for the fourth phase of unlocking from the coronavirus lockdown, dubbed 'Unlock 4.0'. In the first phase, from September 7 to 10, only the Yellow Line (from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Center) and Gurugram Rapid Metro will be functional in two four-hour shifts.

Foot-operated systems installed inside elevators