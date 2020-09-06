Almost a quarter of all suicides recorded in 2019 involved daily-wage earners, the recently released report published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed. Not only did daily-wage earners constitute the highest share in terms of suicides by profession, but the figure has also been on a steady rise and has doubled in 2019 compared to six years before. Here are more details.

Data 23.4% of all suicides in 2019 by daily-wage earners

Under 'Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India', the NCRB report mentioned that out of the total 1,39,123 suicides in 2019, 32,563 (or 23.4%) were by daily-wage earners. This figure does not include agricultural laborers. At 5,186, Tamil Nadu saw the highest number of suicides by daily-wage earners, followed by Maharashtra (4,128), Madhya Pradesh (3,964), Telangana (2,858), and Kerala (2,809).

Past data Daily-wager suicides doubled from 2014 to 2019

The NCRB started categorizing data on suicides by daily-wagers under 'Accidental Deaths & Suicides' only in 2014. That year, daily-wage earners constituted 12% of all suicide deaths. However, the figure has been rising steadily; 17.8% in 2015, 19.2% in 2016, 22.1% in 2017, and 22.4% in 2018. The total number of daily-wager suicides has also doubled from 15,735 in 2014 to 32,563 in 2019.

Other professions Housewives made up second-largest share of suicides in 2019

The NCRB's annual report categorizes suicides into nine categories based on the profession of the victim. In 2019, 'housewives' made up the second-largest share of suicides at 21,359 suicide deaths or 15.4%. Others include self-employed persons (11.6%), unemployed persons (10.1%), professionals/salaried persons (9.1%), persons engaged in the farming sector (7.4%), students (7.4%), retired persons (0.9%), and others (14.7%).

Unemployed Unemployed suicides hits record share of total