An ambulance driver in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, the police said on Sunday. The victim was being taken to the hospital when the incident occurred late Saturday night, officials at the Pandalam police station said. According to reports, the accused has a history of crime. Here are more details.

Crime Driver allegedly took detour to deserted spot near Aranmula airport

The 19-year-old victim was quarantined at a relative's house in Pandalam and tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, India Today reported. She, and one elderly woman, were being taken to two different hospitals by the accused ambulance driver. After dropping off the elderly woman, the accused allegedly took the 19-year-old to a deserted spot near Aranmula airport and raped her, the victim's complaint stated.

Accused Who is the accused?

The accused, identified as one Noufal (25), was part of the state health department's 108 ambulance service. He has now been removed from the service. According to Hindustan Times, the police said the accused has been involved in several criminal cases, including a murder attempt. He was reportedly recruited on a temporary basis. Health officials are investigating how he got the job.

Arrest Accused arrested based on victim's complaint; further probe underway

According to HT, the victim was also threatened with dire consequences if she revealed her ordeal to anyone. She reported the incident to doctors after being admitted to the hospital. The doctors then informed the police. A medical examination has confirmed sexual assault. Based on the victim's complaint, the accused was arrested on Sunday. Further probe in the matter is underway.

Quote It appears to be a well-planned crime: Pathanamthitta SP