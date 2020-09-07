On Sunday, India reported over 91,000 new coronavirus infections, marking the biggest single-day spike so far. The nationwide tally has reached 42,02,533 while over 1,000 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 71,705. At least eight states also reported record single-day spikes: Maharashtra (23,350 new cases), Uttar Pradesh (6,777), Odisha (3,810), Kerala (3,082), Punjab (1,946), Madhya Pradesh (1,694), Rajasthan (1,593), and Gujarat (1,335).

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 41,13,811 COVID-19 cases, 70,626 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 41,13,811 COVID-19 cases, including 70,626 deaths, 8,62,320 active cases, and 31,80,865 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 42,02,533 cases and 71,705 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 32.47 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 9,07,212 total cases, 26,604 deaths, 6,44,400 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 4,98,125 total cases, 4,417 deaths, 3,94,019 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 4,63,480 total cases, 7,836 deaths, 4,04,186 recoveries. Karnataka: 3,98,551 total cases, 6,393 deaths, 2,92,873 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 2,66,283 total cases, 3,920 deaths, 2,00,738 recoveries. Delhi: 1,91,449 total cases, 4,567 deaths, 1,65,973 recoveries. West Bengal: 1,80,788 total cases, 3,562 deaths, 1,54,008 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Maharashtra and UP saw record spikes of 23,350 and 6,777 cases respectively. Odisha reported 3,810 new cases—the biggest spike yet—bringing the total to 1,24,031, which includes 96,364 recoveries. The death toll is 546, excluding 53 non-COVID deaths. A record spike of 3,082 cases pushed Kerala's total to 87,841. The death toll is 347 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur), while 64,751 have recovered.

Record 1,946 new cases brought Punjab's tally to 63,473, including 1,862 deaths and 45,455 recoveries. MP's tally reached 73,574 (55,887 recoveries) with record 1,694 new cases. The death toll is 1,572. Rajasthan saw 1,593 new cases—the biggest spike—pushing the total to 90,956, including 1,137 deaths and 74,861 recoveries. Gujarat reported record 1,335 new cases. The tally reached 1,04,341, including 3,108 deaths and 84,758 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 3,200+ new cases; Tripura sees second-biggest spike