Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, whose war-of-words with Shiv Sena, the party governing Maharashtra, has grabbed national headlines, will be given Y-plus security, reports said on Monday. Kangana expressed her gratitude toward Union Home Minister Amit Shah, maintaining that he honored her self-respect. Earlier, the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, where she is currently staying, also gave her police protection. Here are more details.

Looking back Context: Raut's words evoked a sharp response from Kangana

Kangana has been slamming the Maharashtra government, Bollywood's "A-team," and the Mumbai Police since Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise on June 14. His death became the most sensational news story of India with agencies like CBI, NCB, and ED probing the matter. As she continued questioning Mumbai Police over the botched-up investigation, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut "advised" her against returning to the Maharashtra capital.

Quote Request Kangana to not return to Mumbai: Raut

"We kindly request her (Kangana) not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police. The Home Ministry should take action over it," the firebrand politician had written in the party mouthpiece Saamana last week.

Response Why Mumbai feels like PoK, asked Kangana

Responding to Raut in an equally ferocious manner, Kangana tweeted, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? (sic)" She also announced she would return to Mumbai on September 9.

What happened After Kangana shot back, Raut took the discourse lower

The fact that Kangana used Mumbai and PoK in the same sentence sparked massive outrage on social media, with many opining that she was thankless toward the city which made her a major Bollywood star. Hopping on the bandwagon, Raut called Kangana a "har*****r ladki" in an interview with a news channel. His unacceptable remark drew flak from all quarters.

Threat Sena's women members will slap Kangana, claimed politician

Meanwhile, the controversy donned newer tones when Sena's Pratap Sarnaik said that the party's women members won't spare Kangana if she sets foot in Mumbai. "If she comes here then our women members will not leave without slapping her. I will demand Kangana to be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai to PoK," he said. Some Sena members also protested on streets against her.

Details Thereafter, NCW Chief demanded Sena member's arrest

Taking suo motu cognizance of the threat issued to Kangana, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma demanded Sarnaik's arrest last week. But that's not it. Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur also supported Kangana in this tussle, announcing that she would be given security. On Sunday, he disclosed that the actor's father and sister spoke to him and expressed concern about her safety.

Quote Directed DGP to provide security to Kangana: Thakur

"The Director-General of Police has been directed in this regard and she will be provided security here. We are discussing what can be done to provide security to her outside the state as she is leaving for Mumbai on September 9," Thakur told ANI.

Security Now, Kangana will be protected by 10 policemen, one PSO

Now, as part of the new security detail, Kangana will be protected by 10 policemen and a Personal Security Officer. Citing Home Ministry sources, NDTV said the decision to strengthen her security was taken after Kangana openly spoke about drug use in Bollywood. Thanking Shah in a tweet, Kangana said this development proves patriotic voices can not be muzzled in this country anymore.

Twitter Post "Jai Hind," tweeted Kangana after her security was intensified

Raut's tweet Facing the heat, Raut said Sena doesn't insult women

Meanwhile, Raut, who is receiving brickbats for his deplorable comments, tweeted that Sena follows the ideologies of Hindutva icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap. "They have taught us to respect women but those with malicious intent are spreading misinformation that Shiv Sena has insulted women," he wrote today, adding that the party will continue fighting for women's pride.