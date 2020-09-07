Hi,
Logout
Written by
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Deepak Kochhar, the husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar.
Kochhar has been arrested over charges of money laundering in a deal between the bank and Videocon Group.
The ED had filed a case against the Kochhars early last year in connection with irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning loans to Videocon Group.
Mr. Kochhar was being questioned by the ED at their Delhi office since noon on Monday. He was arrested at night.
Sources told India Today that Mr. Kochhar was unable to explain some transactions during questioning, following which, the probing agency decided to place him under arrest.
The agency had gathered concrete evidence against Mr. Kochhar, the report stated.
Want to share it with your friends too?
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.