Last updated on Sep 08, 2020, 02:43 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Monday reported over 75,000 new coronavirus infections, a significant dip in daily new cases after a slew of record single-day spikes.
The nationwide tally has reached 42,77,572 while over 1,100 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 72,835.
At least three states independently reported single-day spikes in cases: Odisha (3,861 new cases), Punjab (2,110), Madhya Pradesh (1,885).
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 42,04,613 COVID-19 cases, including 71,642 deaths, 8,82,542 active cases, and 32,50,429 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 42,77,572 cases and 72,835 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also reached 33.2 lakh.
Maharashtra: 9,23,641 total cases, 27,027 deaths, 6,59,322 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 5,06,493 total cases, 4,487 deaths, 4,04,074 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 4,69,256 total cases, 7,925 deaths, 4,10,116 recoveries.
Karnataka: 4,04,324 total cases, 6,534 deaths, 3,00,770 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 2,71,851 total cases, 3,976 deaths, 2,05,731 recoveries.
Delhi: 1,93,526 total cases, 4,599 deaths, 1,68,384 recoveries.
West Bengal: 1,83,865 total cases, 3,620 deaths, 1,57,029 recoveries.
Odisha reported 3,861 new cases—the biggest spike yet—pushing the total to 1,27,892. The death toll is 556 (excluding 53 non-COVID deaths), while 99,398 have recovered.
Madhya Pradesh reported record 1,885 new cases. The tally reached 75,459, including 1,589 deaths and 56,909 recoveries.
Punjab reported a new single-day high of 2,110 cases, bringing the total to 65,583. 1,923 patients have died while 47,020 have recovered.
Maharashtra and UP reported massive spikes of 16,429 and 5,649 cases.
Gujarat reported the second-biggest spike of 1,330 cases. The total has reached 1,05,671, including 3,123 deaths and 86,034 recoveries.
Haryana reported 2,224 new cases, the third consecutive day that daily new cases rose above 2,000. The total has reached 78,773, including 829 deaths and 61,611 recoveries.
2,077 new cases were registered in Delhi.
