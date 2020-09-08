India on Monday reported over 75,000 new coronavirus infections, a significant dip in daily new cases after a slew of record single-day spikes.

The nationwide tally has reached 42,77,572 while over 1,100 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 72,835.

At least three states independently reported single-day spikes in cases: Odisha (3,861 new cases), Punjab (2,110), Madhya Pradesh (1,885).

Here are more updates.