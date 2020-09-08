-
08 Sep 2020
Samyuktha Hegde accepts Kavitha Reddy's apology after alleged attack
Written bySiddhant PandeyIndia
After being accused of moral policing by Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde, Congress leader Kavitha Reddy has issued an "unconditional apology."
Hegde had accused Reddy of moral policing and attacking her while she was working out in a Bengaluru public park on Friday.
The actor, who had also shared videos of the incident on social media, has now accepted Reddy's apology.
Here are more details.
Apology
Reddy apologises to Hegde, her friends, others present at park
Describing the Friday incident as "extremely unfortunate," Reddy wrote, "Samyuktha Hegde and her friends were in a safe space that was violated. I unconditionally apologies (sic) to Samyuktha Hegde, her friends, and everyone else at the park," adding that "no one has the right to tell a woman what to wear."
Reposting the apology, Hegde wrote on Monday, "Apologies accepted Ms. Kavitha Reddy."
Apology
Reddy says she did not assault anyone
-
Separately, in a video, Reddy said that she did not assault or hit anyone, but apologized for losing her temper.
"Moral policing is something I have always opposed," she said, "With public around, there were a lot of arguments, heated exchanges, and out of context video recordings." She maintained that she is issuing an "unconditional apology" as a "responsible citizen."
Information
It's all a facade: Hegde's latest post
Notably, in her latest Instagram post, Hegde appears to criticize Reddy yet again. She shared a piece of art depicting a person with devil's horns and a wicked smile, putting on a mask that reads 'sorry'. "It's all a facade," Hegde wrote in the caption.
-
Its all a facade #artspeaksvolumes #todaysart My best friend made this ❤
Background
Hegde accused Reddy of 'abusing and attacking' her at park
On Friday, Hegde and her friends were doing a hula-hoop workout in a Bengaluru public park while wearing a sports bra.
She alleged that she was abused and attacked by a group of people led by Reddy, who "moral policed" the actor and her friends.
The actor live-streamed the incident where Reddy is seen attempting to assault the group.
Information
Bengaluru Police had booked Reddy on Hegde's complaint
-
Based on Hegde's complaint, the Bengaluru Police booked Reddy under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504(b) (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).