After being accused of moral policing by Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde, Congress leader Kavitha Reddy has issued an "unconditional apology." Hegde had accused Reddy of moral policing and attacking her while she was working out in a Bengaluru public park on Friday. The actor, who had also shared videos of the incident on social media, has now accepted Reddy's apology. Here are more details.

Apology Reddy apologises to Hegde, her friends, others present at park

Describing the Friday incident as "extremely unfortunate," Reddy wrote, "Samyuktha Hegde and her friends were in a safe space that was violated. I unconditionally apologies (sic) to Samyuktha Hegde, her friends, and everyone else at the park," adding that "no one has the right to tell a woman what to wear." Reposting the apology, Hegde wrote on Monday, "Apologies accepted Ms. Kavitha Reddy."

Apologies accepted Ms Kavitha Reddy. I hope we can all move forward from the incident and make women feel safe everywhere. . . . #thankyouuniverse #servedhotandfresh A post shared by samyuktha_hegde on Sep 6, 2020 at 11:38am PDT

Apology Reddy says she did not assault anyone

Separately, in a video, Reddy said that she did not assault or hit anyone, but apologized for losing her temper. "Moral policing is something I have always opposed," she said, "With public around, there were a lot of arguments, heated exchanges, and out of context video recordings." She maintained that she is issuing an "unconditional apology" as a "responsible citizen."

I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde n her Friends! pic.twitter.com/pM9UJkWESC — Kavitha Reddy (KR) Jai Bhim! (@KavithaReddy16) September 6, 2020

Information It's all a facade: Hegde's latest post

Notably, in her latest Instagram post, Hegde appears to criticize Reddy yet again. She shared a piece of art depicting a person with devil's horns and a wicked smile, putting on a mask that reads 'sorry'. "It's all a facade," Hegde wrote in the caption.

Its all a facade #artspeaksvolumes #todaysart My best friend made this ❤ A post shared by samyuktha_hegde on Sep 7, 2020 at 9:22am PDT

Background Hegde accused Reddy of 'abusing and attacking' her at park

On Friday, Hegde and her friends were doing a hula-hoop workout in a Bengaluru public park while wearing a sports bra. She alleged that she was abused and attacked by a group of people led by Reddy, who "moral policed" the actor and her friends. The actor live-streamed the incident where Reddy is seen attempting to assault the group.

Information Bengaluru Police had booked Reddy on Hegde's complaint