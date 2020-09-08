Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been facing multiple investigations into the death of fellow actor and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). She was today questioned by the anti-drug probe agency for the third consecutive day. NCB is probing a drug abuse angle in the death of the 34-year-old-actor, who passed away earlier in June.

Twitter Post 'God is with us': Sushant's sister celebrates Rhea's arrest

Details Rhea arrested under various sections of NDPS Act

According to reports, the NCB collected sufficient evidence to arrest Rhea in the case. The 28-year-old actor has been arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985. To recall, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and two staff members of Sushant, namely Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant were arrested last week in this case.

NCB had found links between Showik and drug dealers

Reportedly, the NCB had found that Showik had been procuring drugs such as ganja, marijuana and curated marijuana, and was in touch with drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar and others.

Father 'Congratulations India,' Rhea's father had said on son's arrest

Earlier, after Showik was arrested by the NCB, Rhea's father had expressed his disappointment at the development. "Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter...You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind," Indrajit Chakraborty had said at the time.

Rhea On Monday, Rhea filed case against Sushant's sisters

Meanwhile, on Monday, Rhea had filed a complaint at the Bandra Police station against Sushant's sisters, Priyanka and Mitu Singh, as well as a Delhi-based doctor, for allegedly arranging a forged medical prescription for the late actor in June. The three have since been charged with abetment to suicide, forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy. This case will also reportedly be transferred to the CBI.

Quote 'Baseless and illegal,' Rajput family's lawyer on Rhea's complaint

"Bandra police station has become Rhea's second home. She runs to it on every small occasion and takes refuge just like someone takes refuge in their house. The FIR lodged by the Bandra Police is absolutely baseless and illegal," Sushant Rajput's family's laywer has said.

Case Sushant had died in an apparent suicide in June