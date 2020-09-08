Actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has condemned her arrest, calling it a "travesty of justice." He said the 28-year-old actor's only fault was that she loved a "drug-addict," who was suffering from mental health issues. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday. It is probing a drug abuse angle into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Quote 'Three central agencies hounding a single woman'

"Three central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug-addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years and committed suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs (sic)," the lawyer has said.

Details Rhea arrested under various sections of the NDPS Act

Earlier today, Rhea was questioned by the NCB for the third consecutive day in connection to a drug probe related to the 34-year-old actor's death in June. She was subsequently arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985. She has also been taken for a medical examination by the NCB. However, Rhea has earlier denied consuming drugs.

Reaction 'Totally exposed,' says Bihar DGP on Rhea's arrest

Meanwhile, Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said Rhea has been "totally exposed," as she was in touch with the drug peddlers. "Rhea is totally exposed in the sense that she had connection with drug peddlers. This has been established, that is why she has been arrested," he told reporters. Pandey had earlier triggered controversy for making an objectionable comment about Rhea.

Developments Last week, Rhea's brother Showik was arrested

Rhea's arrest has come days after her brother Showik Chakraborty and two staff members of the late actor, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, were arrested in the case. Reportedly, the NCB had found that Showik had been procuring banned drugs such as ganja, marijuana and curated marijuana, and was in touch with drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar, among others.

Complaint Yesterday, Rhea filed case against Sushant's family

Yesterday, Rhea had filed a police complaint against two of Sushant's sisters, Priyanka and Mitu Singh, for allegedly arranging a "bogus medical prescription" for the late actor in June. The two sisters, and a Delhi-based doctor, have since been charged with abetment to suicide, forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy. His family's lawyer has, however, rubbished these allegations, calling them "baseless and illegal."

Case Sushant died in June. CBI and ED also probing case