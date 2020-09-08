Last updated on Sep 08, 2020, 06:57 pm
Written bySagar Malik
Actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has condemned her arrest, calling it a "travesty of justice."
He said the 28-year-old actor's only fault was that she loved a "drug-addict," who was suffering from mental health issues.
Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday. It is probing a drug abuse angle into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
"Three central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug-addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years and committed suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs (sic)," the lawyer has said.
Earlier today, Rhea was questioned by the NCB for the third consecutive day in connection to a drug probe related to the 34-year-old actor's death in June.
She was subsequently arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.
She has also been taken for a medical examination by the NCB.
However, Rhea has earlier denied consuming drugs.
Meanwhile, Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said Rhea has been "totally exposed," as she was in touch with the drug peddlers.
"Rhea is totally exposed in the sense that she had connection with drug peddlers. This has been established, that is why she has been arrested," he told reporters.
Pandey had earlier triggered controversy for making an objectionable comment about Rhea.
Rhea's arrest has come days after her brother Showik Chakraborty and two staff members of the late actor, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, were arrested in the case.
Reportedly, the NCB had found that Showik had been procuring banned drugs such as ganja, marijuana and curated marijuana, and was in touch with drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar, among others.
Yesterday, Rhea had filed a police complaint against two of Sushant's sisters, Priyanka and Mitu Singh, for allegedly arranging a "bogus medical prescription" for the late actor in June.
The two sisters, and a Delhi-based doctor, have since been charged with abetment to suicide, forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy.
His family's lawyer has, however, rubbished these allegations, calling them "baseless and illegal."
Sushant was found dead at his home in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.
Mumbai Police had termed it a case of suicide and revealed that the actor had been suffering from depression and bipolar disorder.
Later, in July, Sushant's family accused Rhea of mentally harassing the actor, taking his money, and driving him to suicide.
CBI and Enforcement Directorate are also probing the matter.
