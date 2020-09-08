The central government has ordered the attachment of properties of designated terrorists Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Hardeep Singh Nijjar under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA. This is the first time that the government has attached properties under the legislation since last year's amendment which notably empowered the Centre to designate individuals as terrorists. Here are more details.

The Centre's order for the attachment of properties was issued after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) approached the government. Two properties owned by Pannun— 46 Kanal in Village Khankot; and 11 Kanal, 13.5 Marlas in Sultanwind Suburban Bhainiwal of Amritsar district—have been attached, according to the order. Nijjar's 11 Kanal 13 Marlas in Village Bhar, Singhpura, Pillaur of Jalandhar district has also been attached.

Govt. Orders Attachment of Immovable Properties of Designated Terrorists Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and Hardeep Singh Nijjar pic.twitter.com/7mOpa7UEkb — NIA India (@NIA_India) September 8, 2020

The government stated, "Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), headed by USA-based terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is presently making efforts to propagate 'Sikh Referendum-2020' on social media." 'Sikh Referendum 2020' is a secessionist campaign demanding Khalistan—a separate homeland for Sikhs. The SFJ is "also trying to hold meetings at certain places in the US and other countries to instigate and mobilize diaspora for their illegal activities."

