On Tuesday, India reported nearly 90,000 coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 43,67,416. For the second consecutive day, India reported over 1,100 fresh fatalities, pushing the death toll to 73,941. At least three states/union territories reported record spikes: Jammu and Kashmir (1,355 new cases), Chandigarh (377), and Arunachal Pradesh (221). Meanwhile, according to the ICMR, over 5 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 42,80,442 COVID-19 cases, 72,775 deaths

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 42,80,442 COVID-19 cases, including 72,775 deaths, 8,83,697 active cases, and 33,23,950 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 43,67,416 cases and 73,941 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 33.95 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Maharashtra: 9,43,772 total cases, 27,407 deaths, 6,72,556 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 5,17,094 total cases, 4,560 deaths, 4,15,765 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 4,74,940 total cases, 8,012 deaths, 4,16,715 recoveries. Karnataka: 4,12,190 total cases, 6,680 deaths, 3,08,573 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 2,78,473 total cases, 4,047 deaths, 2,11,170 recoveries. Delhi: 1,97,135 total cases, 4,618 deaths, 1,70,140 recoveries. West Bengal: 1,86,956 total cases, 3,677 deaths, 1,60,025 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Jammu and Kashmir saw a record single-day spike of 1,355 cases. The total has reached 45,925, including 815 deaths and 33,251 recoveries. Chandigarh reported 377 new cases—the biggest spike yet—pushing the total to 6,372. 75 patients have died while 3,960 have recovered. Arunachal Pradesh recorded the highest single-day spike of 221 cases. The state's tally has reached 5,402, including nine deaths and 3,723 recoveries.

Key updates UP sees second-biggest spike; 3,600 new cases in Delhi

Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh saw massive spikes of 20,131 and 10,601 cases respectively. Uttar Pradesh reported the second-biggest spike of 6,743 cases. 3,609 new cases were registered in Delhi, the biggest spike since June 24. 3,026 new cases pushed Kerala's total past 90,000. The state's tally has reached 92,515, including 68,859 recoveries. The death toll is 372 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur).

Key updates Over 2,200 new cases in Haryana; Chhattisgarh's tally crosses 50,000