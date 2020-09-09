Ahead of her much-publicized visit to Mumbai, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut likened the city to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, once again, after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished her office on Wednesday. Tweeting pictures from the site, Kangana said democracy has died in the country. In yet another post, she said she is never wrong and that her "enemies" prove her right all the time.

Why are Maharashtra government and Kangana at loggerheads?

A major Bollywood star, Kangana, has been berating the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She evoked sharp criticism from Sena's Sanjay Raut, who advised her not to return to Mumbai if she felt "threatened." In response, Kangana said his words imply that Mumbai has now turned into PoK, a comment which triggered massive outrage.

As war-of-words raged, BMC took action against "illegal" activities

The bitter exchange of words between the Maharashtra government and Kangana took a new turn when BMC, also governed by Sena, entered the scene. The civic body flagged plenty of illegal alterations at her office and this week pasted a notice at the premises giving her 24 hours to respond. Kangana maintained that she had the requisite permissions for making changes in the property.

After pasting notice yesterday, BMC began demolition work today

Yesterday, Kangana tweeted pictures of BMC's notice saying that due to support from her social media friends, the civic body didn't "come with bulldozers." She said, "They stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office." However, today, BMC officials arrived and began the demolition work. Before the episode started, Kangana likened BMC officials to Mughal emperor Babur's army.

Death of democracy, tweeted Kangana

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Ram Mandir will be constructed again, said Kangana before demolition

In the pictures which Kangana posted on Twitter, BMC officials were seen hammering the property. In one picture, a person was seen overturning a table. Kangana, who anticipated that her office would be demolished, wrote on Twitter earlier today that the property was akin to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. "Do remember Babur, Ram Mandir will be constructed again. Jai Shree Ram," she tweeted.

It's not a building but Ram Mandir for me: Kangana

मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ में पहली फ़िल्म अयोध्या की घोषणा हुई, यह मेरे लिए एक इमारत नहीं राम मंदिर ही है, आज वहाँ बाबर आया है, आज इतिहास फिर खुद को दोहराएगा राम मंदिर फिर टूटेगा मगर याद रख बाबर यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा, जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KvY9T0Nkvi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

"This is what fascism looks like"

Responding to BMC's claims about illegal construction, she also wrote, "There is no illegal construction in my house, also the government has banned any demolitions in COVID till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Kangana will arrive in Mumbai soon