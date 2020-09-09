The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The BMC had carried out the demolition of "illegal alterations" to the Bandra establishment where Ranaut's 'Manikarnika Films Private Limited' is based. The actor had filed a plea in the court seeking a stay on the demolition process. Here are more details.

Details Court asks BMC to file reply to Ranaut's plea

The Bombay HC has imposed a stay on the demolition of Ranaut's office by the BMC. The court has asked the BMC to file a response to the actor's petition. The matter will be taken up for further hearing at 3 pm before the bench of Justice SJ Kathawalla. Ranaut's advocate Rizwan Siddiqui said the actor's plea had sought "interim relief" on the demolition.

Demolition Demolition started around 11 am earlier today

Reportedly, the BMC had commenced the demolition process shortly after 11 am on Wednesday. The civic body had posted a second notice outside the property, informing Ranaut of its actions. The BMC has said that Ranaut made "illegal alterations" to the property without its approval. BMC officials then reached the office with a bulldozer and excavators to demolish the alterations.

Ranaut's response Ranaut denied BMC's claims; says she's being targeted

Ranaut has denied the BMC's claims, asserting that she had acquired the requisite permissions before making changes to the property. Ranaut has accused the Maharashtra government and the Shiv Sena party of targeting her. The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) forms the Maharashtra government. The 33-year-old actor, who is a native of Himachal Pradesh, is set to reach Mumbai later on Wednesday.

Context Ranaut has been criticizing Maharashtra government over Sushant's death case