Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is fighting an intense battle with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, sent a pointed message to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, hours after her Mumbai office was demolished. In a now-viral clip, the 33-year-old star told the Sena boss his pride will be shattered tomorrow, in the same manner as her "home" was demolished today. Here are more details.

Message Both Thackeray and "movie mafia" were slammed by Kangana

Addressing Thackeray as "tu," Kangana said he teamed up with movie mafia — a term she coined for Bollywood A-listers — to bring down her office. "Uddhav Thackeray, tujhe kya lagta hai? (what do you think?) That you colluded along with the film mafia, demolished my home and took revenge on me?," Kangana said, warning Thackeray that the wheels of time would change soon.

Statement Can understand the pain of Kashmiri Pandits: Kangana

Visibly angry at today's developments, Kangana thanked Thackeray for hammering her property. Referring to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits decades ago, she said she now understands what they went through. "I am promising to the entire country that I will not only make a movie on Ayodhya but on Kashmir as well," Kangana said in the over one-minute clip.

Twitter Post Death of democracy, wrote Kangana while sharing the clip

Visit Kangana landed at a crowded Mumbai airport earlier today

Kangana landed in Mumbai today, days after Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Raut advised her against visiting the city if she felt "threatened." Flanked by uniformed officials (she was given Y plus category security after threats from Sena), Kangana left the crowded airport around 3 pm. At the airport, hundreds of Shiv Sena workers raised slogans against her, while other fringe outfits vowed to protect her.

Tweets Babur's army demolishing temple: Kangana on BMC's action

Before she arrived in the maximum city, Kangana posted pictures of her office, that was being demolished by the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In one tweet, she likened BMC officials to Mughal emperor Babur's army, out to raze a Ram Mandir, while in another post she said this behavior reaffirmed her beliefs that Mumbai has turned into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Order Earlier, Bombay HC imposed a stay on the demolition

As Kangana's "Manikarnika Films Private Limited" hogged limelight, her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui approached Bombay High Court against the demolition. The court ordered a stay on the process, asking the civic body to file a response to Kangana's petition. Meanwhile, a report in NDTV claimed Kangana was warned about the illegal alterations two years ago. She had gone to the court even then.

Background Sena is clearly upset with Kangana and her dissenting views