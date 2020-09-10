On Wednesday, India reported the highest single-day spike of over 95,000 fresh coronavirus infections. The nationwide tally has reached 44.6 lakh while over 1,000 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 75,109. At least seven states/union territories independently reported record spikes: Maharashtra (23,816 new cases), Delhi (4,039), Kerala (3,402), Haryana (2,294), Punjab (2,137), Jammu and Kashmir (1,617), and Uttarakhand (1,061). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 43,70,128 COVID-19 cases, 73,890 deaths

Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 43,70,128 COVID-19 cases, including 73,890 deaths, 8,97,394 active cases, and 33,98,844 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 44,62,952 cases and 75,109 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 34.7 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Maharashtra: 9,67,349 total cases, 27,787 deaths, 6,86,462 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 5,27,512 total cases, 4,634 deaths, 4,25,607 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 4,80,524 total cases, 8,090 deaths, 4,23,231 recoveries. Karnataka: 4,21,730 total cases, 6,808 deaths, 3,15,433 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 2,85,041 total cases, 4,112 deaths, 2,16,901 recoveries. Delhi: 2,01,174 total cases, 4,638 deaths, 1,72,763 recoveries. West Bengal: 1,90,063 total cases, 3,730 deaths, 1,62,992 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Maharashtra and Delhi reported the highest single-day spikes of 23,816 and 4,039 cases respectively. Kerala reported record 3,402 new cases, pushing the tally to 95,917. The death toll is 384 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur) while 70,917 patients have recovered. A record spike of 1,617 cases brought Jammu and Kashmir's tally to 47,542. 832 patients have died while 33,871 have recovered.

Haryana registered record 2,294 new cases. The state's total has reached 83,353, including 882 deaths and 65,143 recoveries. Punjab saw a record spike of 2,137 cases, bringing the total to 69,684. 2,061 patients have died in the state while 50,558 have recovered. A record spike of 1,061 cases pushed Uttarakhand's tally to 27,211, which includes 372 deaths and 18,262 recoveries.

Key updates Over 9,500 fresh cases in Karnataka; MP sees second-biggest spike