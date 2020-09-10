Five Rafale jets were inducted into the Indian Air Force's fleet on Thursday at the Ambala Air Base in presence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly, weeks after they arrived in India from the European nation. The new jets will be part of IAF's Golden Arrows squadron. The second batch of Rafale jets is expected to arrive in November.

To recall, India signed a deal with France for three dozen Rafale jets for Rs. 59,000 crore approximately. The deal was signed in 2016 and in October last year, Singh flew to France to formally receive the jet. While IAF rejoiced after the deal was inked, a political row was also sparked with Congress levying corruption charges on the ruling BJP.

The mega program at Ambala, held under the shadow of coronavirus pandemic, started with the ceremonial unveiling of the Rafales. A traditional Sarva Dharma Puja was also held, followed by an air display. IAF's new members were given a water salute as well. At the ceremony, indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas also performed. SU-30 and Jaguar jets flanked Rafales during the air display.

The fourth-generation flying machines are tailored for IAF, which hasn't welcomed a single foreign jet in 23 years. The jets have high-tech sensors, advanced weaponry, superior detection radar, and impressive payload-carrying abilities. The Rafales would allow fighter pilots to attack ground and aerial targets from stand-off ranges. Moreover, these jets are also armed with SCALP air-to-ground, MICA multi-mission air-to-air, and Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles.

At the event, Singh said the induction of Rafales assumes significance considering the prevailing situation at borders. The Union Minister was referring to tensions with China along LAC, which have been simmering since April-May and have shown little signs of ending even after months. "Rafale induction is a big and stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty," he added.

"I would like to congratulate our colleagues of the Indian Air Force today. During the recent unfortunate incident at the border, the swift and deliberate action taken by Indian Air Force near LAC shows your commitment," Singh said.

