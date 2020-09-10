Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was on Tuesday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has been shifted to a separate cell at the Byculla Women's prison due to security reasons. The 28-year-old actor was on Wednesday sent to general barracks at the facility. Rhea has been accused of procuring banned drugs in connection with a probe related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Details Rhea assigned a similar cell as Indrani Mukerjea

According to reports, the cell in which Rhea has been kept is near the general barracks on the ground floor of the prison. The cell is similar to that of Indrani Mukerjea, who is housed in the same prison. For the unversed, Indrani is the prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder case. She has been kept at the Byculla prison since 2016.

Information Dal, sabzi and two chapatis for dinner

It has been reported that on Wednesday night, Rhea was given a dinner comprising rice, dal, two chapatis and a sabzi for dinner. The actor had also undergone a general medical examination after arriving at the prison facility.

Developments Rhea, her brother booked under sections of NDPS Act

Rhea was arrested by the NCB on Tuesday evening after being questioned for three consecutive days by the central probe agency. She has been booked under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Last week, her brother Showik Chakraborty and two staff members of Sushant were also arrested in the case.

Plea Rhea's bail plea will be heard today

Meanwhile, on late Tuesday, Rhea's bail plea was rejected by a local court in Mumbai. She has since filed a plea at the Sessions Court, thereby claiming that she is innocent and has been "falsely implicated" in this case. In the plea, Rhea said she was forced into making self-incriminatory confessions during custody. The bail plea will be heard today.

Case Sushant had died in an apparent suicide in June