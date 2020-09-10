Hi,
A day after deciding to not halt the trial of the coronavirus vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford in collaboration with UK-pharma giant AstraZeneca, the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Thursday said it was also pausing the process.
This development came hours after the Drugs Regulator General of India (DCGI) served a show-cause notice to the vaccine manufacturer.
Here are more details.
AstraZeneca and Oxford's candidate, that raised hopes globally, ran into a predicament after one volunteer of the UK developed an "adverse reaction."
Saying that the matter was being probed and a reaction was not uncommon in large-scale trials, AstraZeneca paused the global process.
Later, CEO Pascal Soriot said the volunteer, a woman, had "neurological symptoms consistent with a rare but serious spinal inflammatory disorder."
