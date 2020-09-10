Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar's meet with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi is underway amid intensified Indo-China border tensions. The two leaders are in Moscow to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting. Last Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe had met on the sidelines of another SCO meeting, three days before fresh provocations along the Indo-China border.

Recent tensions Indian and Chinese forces faced off recently

On Monday, Indian and Chinese forces had faced off near the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. The latest escalation witnessed firing of shots—a first in about 45 years along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India said Chinese soldiers, who were forced to retreat, fired the shots in the air. Meanwhile, China said that Indian soldiers had fired warning shots after "crossing the LAC."

History Border tensions remain heightened since early-May clash

Tensions along the LAC intensified after clashes between the two forces at various locations in early-May. Since then, both sides have been engaged in diplomatic and military-level talks. However, even as the talks continued, a violent clash erupted in the Galwan Valley on June 15, which led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army soldiers. China has not confirmed the official number of casualties.

Situation Haven't reached the threshold of war: Government sources

Last week, Jaishankar had described the border situation as "very serious," adding that it warranted a "very, very deep conversation" between the two nations. Top government sources have also reportedly said that the trajectory of the face-off is difficult to predict. They, however, maintained that "we haven't reached the threshold of war." Despite the ground situation, both sides have expressed interest in peaceful resolution.

Talks Last week, Singh asked China to restore status quo