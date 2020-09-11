On Thursday, India reported the highest single-day spike of over 96,000 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 45.6 lakh. Over 1,200 fresh fatalities also pushed the death toll to 76,323. At least eight states and union territories independently reported record spikes: Uttar Pradesh (7,042 new cases), Delhi (4,308), Odisha (3,991), Haryana (2,591), Punjab (2,464), Madhya Pradesh (2,187), Rajasthan (1,640), and Mizoram (141).

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 44,65,863 COVID-19 cases, 75,062 deaths

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 44,65,863 COVID-19 cases, including 75,062 deaths, 9,19,018 active cases, and 34,71,783 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 45,59,713 cases and 76,323 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 35.4 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 9,90,795 total cases, 28,282 deaths, 7,00,715 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 5,37,687 total cases, 4,702 deaths, 4,35,647 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 4,86,052 total cases, 8,154 deaths, 4,29,416 recoveries. Karnataka: 4,30,947 total cases, 6,937 deaths, 3,22,454 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 2,92,029 total cases, 4,206 deaths, 2,21,506 recoveries. Delhi: 2,05,482 total cases, 4,666 deaths, 1,75,400 recoveries. West Bengal: 1,93,175 total cases, 3,771 deaths, 1,66,027 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Uttar Pradesh and Delhi saw record spikes of 7,042 and 4,308 cases respectively. A record spike of 3,991 cases pushed Odisha's tally to 1,39,121, which includes 1,08,001 recoveries. The death toll is 591 (excluding 53 non-COVID deaths). Haryana reported 2,591 new cases, the biggest single-day spike so far, pushing the tally to 85,944. 907 patients have died in the state while 66,705 have recovered.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Punjab registered record 2,464 new cases, pushing the total to 72,143, including 2,149 deaths and 51,906 recoveries. Madhya Pradesh reported 2,187 new cases—the biggest spike—bringing the total to 81,379, including 1,661 deaths and 61,285 recoveries. With record 1,640 new cases, Rajasthan's tally reached 97,376, including 1,192 deaths and 79,214 recoveries. Record 141 new cases pushed Mizoram's total to 1,333 (750 recoveries; zero deaths).

Key updates Maharashtra sees second-biggest spike; Telangana's tally crosses 1.5 lakh