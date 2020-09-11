A special court in Mumbai today rejected the bail pleas filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and the other four accused in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The court had heard the plea on Thursday and had reserved its order. All six accused will now remain in judicial custody until September 22. Here are more details.

The bail pleas filed by two staff members of the late actor, viz. Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, and alleged drug peddlers Abdul Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra have also been rejected by the said court. All six accused will now remain in judicial custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau until September 22. Rhea was arrested on Tuesday, while Showik was arrested last week.

"Once we get the order copy, we will decide next week on the course of action on approaching the High Court," Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has said.

To note, Rhea and the five other accused have been booked under the Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The NCB has found that Rhea, Showik and the two staffers of Sushant had been procuring and paying for banned drugs, and were also in touch with drug dealers, including Parihar and Vilatra.

