The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday carried out raids at seven locations across Mumbai and Goa in connection with the drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June. The searches were conducted based on the information provided by an arrested accused. Earlier this month, the agency had raided actor Rhea Chakraborty's home in this case. Here are more details.

Case NCB had started probing this case last month

The NCB had started investigating this case last month after another probe agency found out chats from Rhea's phone that hinted at drug use. Rhea, who had been dating Sushant for a year before his death, was arrested for procuring banned substances. Her brother Showik, two staff members of Sushant, and a few drug peddlers have also been arrested by the anti-drug agency.

Details Searches based on information provided by arrested drug supplier

The raids conducted this morning were related to the drug peddlers, and were based on the information provided by alleged drug supplier Anuj Keshwani. Keshwani was arrested by the NCB after another drug peddler Kaizan Ebrahim disclosed his name to the agency. Furthermore, a high-level meeting of the NCB will take place in Mumbai later today, reports added.

Bollywood 15-25 film stars could be summoned by NCB, reports say

Meanwhile, according to reports, 15-25 film celebrities have been named by the accused in the case. They include high-profile actors, directors and casting directors, who are said to be involved in the procurement, consumption and dealing of banned drugs. In fact, Rhea has reportedly named actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra in her statement to the NCB.

Information In April, Sushant, Rhea clandestinely transported 500 gm marijuana

Additionally, the NCB has found out that Sushant had wanted to spend some days at Rhea's house during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in April. The couple had at that time transported 500 grams of curated marijuana from Sushant's house using a fast delivery courier service.

Charges A Mumbai court denied bail to Rhea and others yesterday

Notably, Rhea and other accused have been charged with various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Meanwhile, a special court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the bail pleas of Rhea, her brother and four other accused. All of them will now remain in judicial custody until September 22. Rhea's lawyer, however, may soon approach the Bombay High Court for bail.

SSR's death Sushant had died in an apparent suicide in June