The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued a tough warning to airlines following a media frenzy on Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's recent IndiGo flight. The DGCA has warned airlines with a two-week suspension if anyone is found taking photographs on flights against the government-mandated rules. Earlier on Wednesday, several reporters had surrounded Ranaut aboard IndiGo's Chandigarh-Mumbai flight.

DGCA’s order DGCA reminded airlines of regulations over photography

The DGCA stated, "No person shall take, or cause or permit to be taken, at a government aerodrome or from an aircraft in flight, any photograph except in accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions of permission in writing granted by the Director-General, Joint Director General, Deputy Director-General, or Director of Regulations and Information of the Civil Aviation Department."

Information DGCA said such violations occur despite regulations

The aviation regulator's order added, "This permission is, however, not applicable when such aircraft is landing, taking off or on ground at a defense aerodrome." It said in spite of the regulations mentioned under Aircraft Rules 1937, such violations occur, compromising on standards of safety.

Warning Two-week suspension for flights upon violation

Referring to such violations, the DGCA warned airlines with a two-week suspension of the flight for the concerned route, starting the next day. After the suspension, flight operations will only be resumed after all necessary punitive action has been taken against those responsible for the violation. This directive is applicable to all scheduled passenger flights henceforth.

Context Reporters hounded Ranaut on Indigo's 6E-264 flight

On her way to Mumbai from her home in Himachal Pradesh, Ranaut had boarded Indigo's 6E-264 flight from Chandigarh. The 33-year-old actor was headed to Mumbai amid a row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena. Videos from the flight showed reporters from different news portals shoving mics in front of the actor and filming, also violating norms of physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other developments DGCA has sought report from IndiGo