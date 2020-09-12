28-year-old Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has been kept in a separate cell without a ceiling fan or a bed and pillow at Mumbai's Byculla Women's prison. Indrani Mukerjea, the accused in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder case, is her immediate neighbor in the prison. Rhea was arrested earlier this week for her role in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

According to a report in NDTV, Rhea has been assigned a single room over security concerns. The young actor, who had been dating Sushant for a year, and is at the center of all investigations related to his shocking death in June, could be attacked by fellow prisoners, sources told the publication. Further, Rhea is guarded by two constables in three shifts.

The report adds that the actor has been given a mat to sleep on. There is no bed or pillow in her cell. And while there is no ceiling fan, a table fan may be provided if allowed by a court. Meanwhile, prisoners are also being given milk and turmeric for better immunity, keeping in mind the risk of COVID-19 infection.

It was earlier reported that on her first night in prison, i.e. Wednesday, Rhea was given a dinner comprising some rice, dal, two chapatis and a sabzi.

To recall, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday, following three consecutive days of questioning by the central agency. She has been booked under the Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Her brother Showik and two staff members of the late actor have also been arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, a special court in Mumbai on Friday denied bail to Rhea, her brother and four other accused in this case. All six accused, including two alleged drug peddlers, will now remain in judicial custody of the NCB until September 22. Rhea's lawyer, however, has hinted that he might soon approach the Bombay High Court for her bail.

