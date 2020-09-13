On Saturday, India's COVID-19 tally reached 47.5 lakh with over 94,000 fresh coronavirus infections. The death toll also climbed to 78,635 with over 1,100 fresh fatalities. At least seven states/union territories independently reported record single-day spikes: Delhi (4,321 new cases), Chhattisgarh (3,120), Haryana (2,783), Madhya Pradesh (2,347), Rajasthan (1,669), Gujarat (1,365), and Goa (740). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 46,59,985 COVID-19 cases, 77,472 deaths

Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 46,59,985 COVID-19 cases, including 77,472 deaths, 9,58,316 active cases, and 36,24,196 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 47,51,778 cases and 78,635 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 37 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Saturday

Maharashtra: 10,37,765 total cases, 29,115 deaths, 7,28,512 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 5,57,587 total cases, 4,846 deaths, 4,57,008 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 4,97,066 total cases, 8,307 deaths, 4,41,649 recoveries. Karnataka: 4,49,551 total cases, 7,161 deaths, 3,44,556 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 3,05,831 total cases, 4,349 deaths, 2,33,527 recoveries. Delhi: 2,14,069 total cases, 4,715 deaths, 1,81,295 recoveries. West Bengal: 1,99,493 total cases, 3,887 deaths, 1,72,085 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Delhi saw the highest single-day spike of 4,321 cases. Chhattisgarh reported record 3,120 new cases. The total reached 61,763 with 539 deaths and 27,978 recoveries. Haryana reported 2,783 new cases—the biggest spike—pushing the total to 91,115, which includes 956 deaths and 70,713 recoveries. A record spike of 2,347 cases pushed MP's tally to 85,966. The death toll is 1,728 while 64,398 patients have recovered.

Rajasthan's tally crossed 1 lakh with record 1,669 new cases. The state's total has reached 1,00,705, including 1,221 deaths and 82,902 recoveries. Gujarat reported 1,365 new cases, the biggest spike yet, pushing the total to 1,12,336. 3,198 patients have died in the state while 92,805 have recovered. Record 740 cases pushed Goa's total to 24,185. 286 patients have died while 18,576 have recovered.

