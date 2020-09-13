The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is currently probing a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June, has denied preparing a "list" of Bollywood stars in connection with the investigation. Recently, it was widely reported that arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty and the other accused in this case have named several high-profile celebrities during questioning. Here are more details.

Quote "Have not prepared any Bollywood list"

NCB's Deputy Director KPS Malhotra has said, "We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It is getting confused with Bollywood. The names have not been zeroed upon."

Reports Reports said 15-25 celebrities could be summoned

Several reports claimed that 15-25 Bollywood celebrities, including high-profile actors, directors and casting directors, have been named by the accused. Reports also said that Rhea has taken the names of her colleagues Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, designer Simone Khambatta and publicist Rohini Iyer in her statement to the anti-drug probe agency.

Developments NCB arrests three more persons in the case

Evidently, in the past couple of days, Dwayne Anthony Fernandes, a drug peddler, and two others have been arrested by the NCB. Fernandes has confessed to knowing Rhea's brother Showik in his statement, per reports. Earlier, on Saturday morning, the agency had raided seven locations across Mumbai and Goa in connection with this case. NCB will likely make more arrests soon.

Arrests Rhea, her brother arrested, charged under NDPS Act

On Tuesday, Rhea, who had been dating Sushant for a year, was arrested by the NCB following three consecutive days of interrogation. Her brother Showik, and two staff members of Sushant have also been arrested by the NCB for procuring banned drugs such as marijuana. They have been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Bail Rhea, others may remain in custody until September 22

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court on Friday denied bail to Rhea, her brother and four other accused in the case. All of them will now remain in judicial custody of the NCB until September 22. Notably, Rhea is currently staying at the Byculla Women's prison facility. The 28-year-old actress is expected to approach the Bombay High Court for bail, next week.

Claims Never saw Sushant taking drugs, former driver claims

On a related note, a former driver of Sushant, Dherendra Yadav, who worked for him for six months during 2018-2019, has said that he never saw him taking drugs during that period. The driver said the actor was "very active," and would often visit the Waterstones resort for swimming and playing tennis. "He smoked but I never saw him taking drugs," Yadav said.

Death Sushant had died in an apparent suicide in June