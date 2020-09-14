India on Sunday reported over 93,000 fresh coronavirus infections, which has pushed the nationwide tally to 48.45 lakh. Meanwhile, the death toll neared 80,000 with over 1,100 fresh fatalities. At least five states and union territories independently reported record single-day spikes in cases: Karnataka (9,894 new cases), Punjab (2,628), Rajasthan (1,703), Uttarakhand (1,637), and Chandigarh (449). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 47,54,356 COVID-19 cases, 78,586 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 47,54,356 COVID-19 cases, including 78,586 deaths, 9,73,175 active cases, and 37,02,595 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 48,45,011 cases and 79,775 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 37.7 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 10,60,308 total cases, 29,531 deaths, 7,40,061 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 5,67,123 total cases, 4,912 deaths, 4,67,139 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 5,02,759 total cases, 8,381 deaths, 4,47,366 recoveries. Karnataka: 4,59,445 total cases, 7,265 deaths, 3,52,958 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 3,12,036 total cases, 4,429 deaths, 2,39,485 recoveries. Delhi: 2,18,304 total cases, 4,744 deaths, 1,84,748 recoveries. West Bengal: 2,02,708 total cases, 3,945 deaths, 1,75,139 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Karnataka registered 9,894 new cases on Sunday, marking the highest single-day spike so far. Punjab saw the biggest single-day spike of 2,628 cases. The state's total has reached 79,679, including 2,356 deaths and 57,536 recoveries. A record spike of 1,703 cases pushed Rajasthan's tally to 1,02,408. 1,236 patients have died in the state while 84,518 have recovered.

Uttarakhand reported record 1,637 new cases, pushing the tally to 31,973, which includes 414 deaths and 21,040 recoveries. Chandigarh reported 449 new cases, the biggest single-day spike yet. The UT's total has reached 7,991 cases with 90 deaths and 5,170 recoveries.

Key updates Maharashtra reports over 22k new cases; MP sees second-biggest spike