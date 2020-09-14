Umar Khalid, a former student leader of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), was arrested late Sunday night by a special cell of Delhi Police in connection to the February riots of Northeast Delhi. He has been booked under the strict Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged "conspiracy" in the violence, that left nearly 50 dead. Khalid will be produced before a Delhi court today.

Arrest Khalid was arrested after a long interrogation

Khalid was summoned for interrogation by the police on Saturday, and a day later he appeared at the Special Cell office in Lodhi Colony. After grilling him for over ten hours, Delhi Police arrested him, and also took possession of his phone. A charge-sheet is likely to be filed in the upcoming days. Delhi Police claimed it has "crucial evidence" against Khalid, reports TOI.

FIR Riots were planned in advance, informer reportedly told cop

Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Khalid on March 6, on the basis of inputs given by an informer to Sub-Inspector Arvind Kumar of the Crime Branch's Narcotics Wing. According to the informer, the riots in Northeast Delhi were a part of a "premeditated conspiracy" schemed by Khalid, a person named Danish, and two others. The FIR also mentioned about firearms, reports IE.

Details Conspirators stored firearms, gathered people for violence: FIR

The FIR states that the alleged conspirators worked to store firearms, petrol bombs, acid bottles, and stones in areas like Kardampuri, Jafrabad, Chand Bagh, Gokulpuri, Shiv Vihar, etc. Danish, the FIR added, was tasked with gathering people to participate in the violence. Women and children deliberately blocked roads near Jafrabad Metro Station on February 23 to spark tensions in the neighborhood, the FIR claimed.

Allegations Khalid wanted to spread propaganda about minority treatment, alleged police

About Khalid, the FIR said, through two of his provocative speeches, he appealed citizens to protest on streets, when United States President Donald Trump was on his first state visit to India. He wanted to "spread propaganda at the international level." In fact, in an earlier charge-sheet, Delhi Police's Crime Branch divulged details about Khalid's alleged meeting with suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain.

Charge-sheet According to police, Khalid met Hussain at Shaheen Bagh

In the charge-sheet against Hussain, who is also in custody, Delhi Police said the politician met Khalid at Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continued for months. The meeting took place on January 8, weeks before violence broke out. Police also claimed that Khalid Saifi, the co-founder of the outfit "United Against Hate," arranged the meeting.

Conversation Khalid assured Hussain of "financial help"

Khalid allegedly told Hussain "to be prepared for something big/riots at the time of Trump's visit." The former student leader assured Hussain that the extremist organization Popular Front of India would provide financial help. Notably, Delhi Police had questioned Khalid for the first time on July 31, in connection to the riots. Later, while speaking to the press he had denied all allegations.

Statement Upset with arrest, "United Against Hate" demanded Khalid's security