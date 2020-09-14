Reiterating her controversial stance that Mumbai to her now feels like the militancy-infused Pakistan-occupied Kashmir area, actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday left the city for her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. Just yesterday, she had met the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. This came after the 33-year-old actor's office was demolished following a bitter war-of-words with the ruling Shiv Sena's leaders. Here's more on this.

Details "With a heavy heart, leaving Mumbai"

Earlier today, Kangana tweeted that she was leaving Mumbai "with a heavy heart." She added the way she was "terrorized these days," faced "constant attacks, abuses and attempts to break my house after my work place," and was surrounded by armed commandos, her comparison of Mumbai with PoK stood right. Notably, before her return to Mumbai, Kangana was granted Y-plus security by the government.

Twitter Post You can read Kangana's tweet here

With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on. https://t.co/VXYUNM1UDF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

Meeting On Sunday, Kangana met Governor, seeking justice

On Sunday, Kangana met Maharashtra Governor Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. She said she had told the Governor about the "unjust treatment I have received" and sought "justice." "I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored," the actor said. Prior to that meeting, Kangana also met leaders of the Karni Sena.

Controversy Kangana had criticized Sena, party leaders hit back at her

The ongoing stand-off started after Kangana, who is a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticized the Shiv Sena-led government's handling of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In response, Sena leaders lashed out at her, with Sanjay Raut advising her against returning to Mumbai and even using a slur for her. Another leader threatened to have her slapped if she returned.

Demolition Last week, Kangana's office was demolished

Last week, right ahead of her arrival in the city, Mumbai's civic officials began demolishing Kangana's office, a film production company in the city's posh Pali Hill neighborhood. The BMC has alleged illegal constructions, claiming that there are 14 "violations" on the site. The actor, on the other hand, has said the move was a result of the anger of Sena leaders against her.

Information Meanwhile, Bombay HC has stayed the demolition