Same-sex marriages are not a part of our culture, the Centre told the Delhi High Court on Monday while opposing a plea demanding the recognition of same-sex marriage rights under the Hindu Marriage Act 1955. The plea had argued that not recognizing same-sex marriages legally is discriminatory, pointing out that India's Supreme Court had decriminalized homosexuality in September 2018.

Petition filed by four LGBTQ+ individuals

The Delhi HC was hearing a petition filed by four LGBTQ+ individuals—security and foreign policy commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra; Tamil Nadu-based intersex activist Gopi Shankar M; transgender activist G Oorvasi; and Giti Thadani, a founder member of the Sakhi collective and journal of contemporary and historical lesbian life in India, The Print reported. The petition was filed through advocates Raghav Awasthi and Mukesh Sharma.

Arguments Hindu Marriage Act 'doesn't distinguish between heterosexual, homosexual marriage'

The Hindu Marriage Act "does not distinguish between heterosexual and homosexual marriage," the plea argued. Section 5 of the Act reads that "a marriage may be solemnized between any two Hindus." It argued that despite no statutory bar under the Act, same-sex marriages are not being registered across India. Hence, benefits available to heterosexual married couples are not available to same-sex couples, it stated.

Quote Non-recognition of same-sex marriage violates Right to Equality: Plea

The plea stated, "...Non-recognition of the rights of LGBT couples who wish to get married is a violation of the Right to Equality guaranteed to all persons within the territory of India under Article 14 of the Constitution." The plea said not having the option of marriage is "discriminatory and creates a second class of citizens," noting that petitioner Gopi wishes to be married.

Centre's response Our law, society, values don't recognize same-sex marriage: Centre

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended, "Our law, society, values don't recognize marriage—which is a sacrament—between a same-sex couple." He said, for instance, Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, talks about a "husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty" to illustrate how the law refers to a "husband and a wife" in a marriage.

Court adjourns matter to October