India on Monday reported nearly 82,000 new coronavirus infections after witnessing spikes of over 90,000 daily new cases for five consecutive days. The nationwide tally has climbed to 49.2 lakh cases. The death toll reached 80,833 with over 1,000 fresh fatalities. At least four states independently reported record single-day spikes: Odisha (4,198 new cases), Chhattisgarh (3,336), Madhya Pradesh (2,483), and Rajasthan (1,730).

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 48,46,427 COVID-19 cases, 79,722 deaths

Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 48,46,427 COVID-19 cases, including 79,722 deaths, 9,86,598 active cases, and 37,80,107 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 49,26,932 cases and 80,833 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 38.56 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 10,77,374 total cases, 29,894 deaths, 7,55,850 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 5,75,079 total cases, 4,972 deaths, 4,76,903 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 5,08,511 total cases, 8,434 deaths, 4,53,165 recoveries. Karnataka: 4,67,689 total cases, 7,384 deaths, 3,61,823 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 3,17,195 total cases, 4,491 deaths, 2,45,417 recoveries. Delhi: 2,21,533 total cases, 4,770 deaths, 1,88,122 recoveries. West Bengal: 2,05,919 total cases, 4,003 deaths, 1,78,223 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Chhattisgarh saw a record single-day spike of 3,336 cases. The state's total has reached 67,327 with 573 deaths and 33,109 recoveries. Rajasthan reported 1,730 new cases, the biggest spike, bringing the total to 1,04,138, which includes 1,250 deaths and 86,162 recoveries. A record spike of 2,483 cases pushed Madhya Pradesh's tally to 90,730, including 1,791 deaths and 67,711 recoveries.

Information Odisha sees record 4,198 new cases

Odisha reported 4,198 new cases, the biggest single-day spike so far. The state's total has reached 1,55,005 cases, out of which, 1,22,024 patients have recovered. The death toll is 637 (excluding 53 non-COVID deaths).

Key updates Maharashtra reports 17,000 new cases; Haryana's tally crosses 96k